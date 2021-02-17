Roughness Tester Market Overview, Dynamics, Growth Factors for Business Expansion, Key Companies, Trends and Forecast 2028

A roughness tester is an instrument designed for testing the roughness of various surfaces. A roughness tester is used to accurately and quickly determine the surface roughness or texture of a material. A roughness tester is important for the determination of a surface and the capability of a surface for certain purposes. A roughness tester displays the mean roughness value (Ra) in microns or micrometers (µm) as well as the measured roughness depth (Rz). The Ra is the average absolute deviation from a central line of a surface, and the Rq is the root mean square of the deviation.

Problems associated with the machined surface affect its performance and quality, which ultimately affects the performance of a product. Rough surfaces wear more rapidly than smoother external or internal surfaces and are more exposed to cracks and corrosion, however, they can support adhesion. Thus, roughness testers, also referred as roughness meters or roughness gauges, are portable equipment used to easily and quickly measure the surface finish or surface roughness of any object.

Moreover, roughness testers provide an aerial surface roughness measurement, which can measure the area of the surface using non-contacting methods, such as optics, lasers, and interferometers, to provide the measurements of wide areas and better resolution.

Multiple industrial applications fueling sales of roughness tester

Increasing demand for surface roughness testers in the automobile, construction, and other related industries is boosting the roughness tester market, as certain roughness testers have interchangeable probe or stylus for measuring different curves, shapes, and offsets. To measure either the outer or inner diameter, it is necessary to ensure that the roughness tester under consideration can meet the necessary requirements.

Several industrial applications require surface roughness testers to ensure the appropriate functioning of products. The monitoring and measurement of surface roughness is used to protect the product quality of automotive applications, such as, pads, brake shoes, sealing shafts, or friction plates, as well as semiconductor and electronics applications such as copper panels or lead frames. Some of these prominent factors are expected to boost the roughness tester market across the globe during forecast period.

Roughness testers are also used in the mechanical field. Roughness testers are considered to be capable of accurately predicting the performance of mechanical elements, since irregularities on the surface are likely to form nucleation sites for corrosion or cracks. Moreover, roughness testers are used by inspection departments on the shop floor during machining, quality control, during assembly, and on site due to their diverse applications.

Roughness Tester Market: Segmentation

The global roughness tester market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

The segmentation on the basis of product type:

Portable roughness tester

Surface roughness tester

Digital roughness tester

The segmentation on the basis of end use:

Construction

Automobile

Laboratory

Roughness Tester Market: Key Company Landscape

Some of the prominent key players in the global roughness tester market are Taylor Hobson (AMETEK), PCE Instruments, Mitutoyo, Starrett, Testing Machines, Inc. (TMI), TMTeck Instrument, Tesa, Beijing Dragon Electronics, Elcometer USA, India Tools & Instruments Co., and INTEC Precision Equipment.

Roughness Tester Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the governments of major economies, such as North America, are investing on research and development activities to remain competitive in the market. Thus, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the roughness tester market during the forecast period. The U.S. is one of the leading countries in the North America market. Moreover, the U.S. is leading the global ranking pertaining to research & development, which is equivalent to 2.84% of its gross domestic product. Thus, developments in the automotive and construction industries is fuelling the growth of the roughness tester market in the region with a high CAGR.

Europe is also cited as a key market for roughness tester manufacturers owing to technological developments in the automotive and mechanical industries. Thus, rapid developments in the industries in Europe is boosting the roughness tester market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Africa regions are expected to capture a moderate share of the roughness tester market due to moderate growth in the industrial and construction sector.