Rubber Bonded Abrasive Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Rubber Bonded Abrasives are a mixture of high-quality abrasive grains (silicon carbide), fillers and rubber, which is used as a bonding material.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Rubber Bonded Abrasive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the rubber bonded abrasives market in 2017. This market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. China is expected to lead the Asia-Pacific rubber bonded abrasives market from 2018 to 2023. India is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing industrial base and growing demand for rubber bonded abrasives from various end-use industries. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the rubber bonded abrasives market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Rubber Bonded Abrasive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M Company (U.S.)

Tyrolit Group (Austria)

PFERD INC (Germany)

Y.IKEMURA Co. LTD. (Japan)

Abrasivos Manhattan SA (Spain)

PACER Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Buffalo Abrasives Inc. (U.S.)

Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. (Germany)

Saint Gobain (France)

CRATEX Manufacturing Co. (U.S.)

Marrose Abrasives (U.K.)

Atto Abrasive Ltd (Ireland)

Lowton Abrasive Ltd (U.K.)

Buehler (U.S.)

Artifex Dr Lohmann Gmbh & Co KG (Germany)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Rubber Bonded Abrasives

Synthetic Rubber Bonded Abrasives

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Heavy Industries

Transportation Components

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Medical Equipment

Other Applications

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rubber Bonded Abrasive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural Rubber Bonded Abrasives

1.2.2 Synthetic Rubber Bonded Abrasives

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Heavy Industries

1.3.2 Transportation Components

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronic Equipment

1.3.4 Medical Equipment

1.3.5 Other Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M Company (U.S.)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rubber Bonded Abrasive Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3M Company (U.S.) Rubber Bonded Abrasive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Tyrolit Group (Austria)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Rubber Bonded Abrasive Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tyrolit Group (Austria) Rubber Bonded Abrasive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 PFERD INC (Germany)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Rubber Bonded Abrasive Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PFERD INC (Germany) Rubber Bonded Abrasive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Y.IKEMURA Co. LTD. (Japan)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Rubber Bonded Abrasive Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Y.IKEMURA Co. LTD. (Japan) Rubber Bonded Abrasive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Abrasivos Manhattan SA (Spain)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Rubber Bonded Abrasive Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Abrasivos Manhattan SA (Spain) Rubber Bonded Abrasive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

