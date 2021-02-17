Spirits Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
Spirits has many types, which include brandy, tequila, baijiu, rum, vodka, whisky and others. As spirits is popular beverage, the downstream application industries will need more spirits products. So, spirits has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce fashionable and good taste spirits through improving technology.
The major raw materials for spirits are grain and packaging materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of spirits. The production cost of spirits is also an important factor which could impact the price of spirits. The spirits manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.
The global Spirits market is valued at 231200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 236400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spirits market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Diageo
Pernod Ricard
Brown Forman
Bacardi Limited
LVMH
Beam Suntory
William Grant & Sons
Remy Cointreau
The Edrington Group
Kweichow Moutai Group
Wuliangye
Yanghe Brewery
Daohuaxiang
Luzhou Laojiao
Jose Cuervo
Patr n
Market size by Product
Brandy
Tequila
Baijiu
Rum
Vodka
Whisky
Others
Market size by End User
Household Application
Commercial Application
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
