System-on-Chip 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2025

System-on-Chip (SoC) is avn integrated circuit (IC) that consists of various components such as control unit, memory blocks, timing units, and interfaces mounted on one single chip. SoC is similar to the central processing unit (CPU) of the computer.

The global System-on-Chip market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on System-on-Chip volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall System-on-Chip market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Qualcomm Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Limited

STMicroelectronics

Apple Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Magna International Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

