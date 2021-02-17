Telemedicine Market: Global Industry growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2026

The Telemedicine market report is a window to the Telemedicine market it allows you know what the market is holding in the forecast period of 2018-2025. The Telemedicine market report lists all the Key market players and brands and provides the strategic insights of the Industry and analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

It also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company. Report also analyzes opportunities for investment in the Telemedicine industry.

The Global Telemedicine Market is accounted for $21.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $93.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Telemedicine Market Are

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

McKesson Ltd.

GlobalMedia Group LLC

SHL Telemedicine Ltd.

InTouch Technologies

Snapmd Telemedicine Technology

Medisoft Telemedicine Pvt. Ltd.

Cloudvisit Telemedicine

Haemonetics Corp.

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

Maestros Telemedicine

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Aerotel Medical Systems

Bio Telemetry.

Telemedicine Market some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable government initiatives, telecommunication growth in BRIC countries and growing Medicare reimbursement for telehealth services. However, privacy & security concerns and high infrastructure cost are hampering the market. In addition, growing acceptance of 4G and 5G spectrum provides huge opportunities for the players in the market.

Telemedicine is considered as the most adaptable technology accessible to deliver health education, health information and health care at a distance. Through the technologies, sophisticated patient centered care and increased access to remote locations is possible. It also helps in reducing emergency room visit and hospitalization rate, thus augmenting the market growth.

Components Covered:

Software

Services

Hardware

Services Covered:

Tele-monitoring

Tele-education

Tele-training

Tele-consultation

Tele-surgery

Tele-care

Other Services

Delivery Modes Covered:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Web-Based

Specialties Covered:

Orthopedics

Neurology

Internal Medicine

Gynecology

Emergency Care

Dermatology

Cardiology

Other Specialities

MAJOR CHAPTERS COVERED IN TELEMEDICINE MARKET RESEARCH ARE:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 By Component

6 By Service

7 By Delivery Mode

8 By Speciality

9 By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

