Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size, Research Report With Deutsche Post, UPS, FedEx, Sonoco, AmerisourceBergen, & More

The global temperature controlled packaging market is expected to reach USD 75,113.00 million by 2025 from USD 35,700.00 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Get Free Sample of Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as need of temperature control in pharmaceutical industry and growth in cold chain industry.

DEUTSCHE POST AG, is going to dominate global temperature controlled packaging solutions market followed by UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. some other players are

Fedex

AMERISOURCEBERGEN

Sofrigam

Cold Chain Technologies

Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L.

Intelsius – A DGP Company

Softbox, Inmark Inc

Envirotainer AB

DS Smith

Csafe Global

Dokasch

Skycell

Pelican Biothermal

Sonoco Products Co.

VA-Q-TEC AG

others

Global temperature controlled packaging solutions market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Services is expected to dominate the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market with market share of 5%

The temperature controlled packaging solutions market in the global region is dominated by Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR of 11.3%

On the other hand, stringent rules & regulations formulated by government agencies may hinder the growth of the market.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market

Market Segmentation:

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Product & Service

Industry

Geography

The report provides data for 2018 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on type is segmented into

Active

Passive system

In 2018, passive system segment is estimated to rule with 66.1% shares and will cross USD 48362.61 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 9.6%. However, Active system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 26750.40 million in 2025 from USD 12005.54 million.

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on

Product

Service

Product is segmented into

Insulated shippers

Insulated containers

Refrigerants

Insulated container is further segmented into

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Vacuum Insulated Panels

Refrigerants is further segmented into

Liquid Nitrogen

Dry Ice

Gel Packs

Advanced Phase Change Materials

Foam Bricks

Others

Service is segmented into

Airways

Waterways

Roadways

In 2018, services segment is estimated to rule with 69.5% shares and will cross USD 52939.55million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 10.2%.

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on industry into

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Chemical

End-Use Industry Segment

Healthcare is further segmented into

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

Blood Transportation

Medical Devices

R&D And Clinical Trials

Others

In 2018, food & beverage segment is estimated to rule with 56.9% shares and will cross USD 41743.83million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 9.6%. However, health care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 25503.67 million in 2025 from USD 11353.97 million.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Get Regional Customization or Help On Other Query, Speak to Research Analyst: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization and Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com