Thermal Insulation Coating 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.16% and Forecast to 2022
Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017
Thermal insulation is a process to prevent the heat flow between objects. The thermal insulation coating is commonly available in solid, liquid, or semi-liquid forms, which helps prevent the heat flow between different objects. The coating significantly helps reduce the heat loss. Thermal insulation coating has high thermal co-efficiency and low conductivity, which help prevent the objects from ultraviolet (UV) and infrared lights. These coatings also provide personnel protection. R-value is used to measure the resistance to heat flow. Therefore, the higher the R-value, the higher the heat resistance. Thermal insulation is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce the carbon footprint as less energy is required to limit the transmission of heat to the environment. Therefore, thermal insulated residential and non-residential buildings are less affected by changes in temperature.
The analysts forecast the global thermal insulation coating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermal insulation coating market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Akzo Nobel
• Jotun
• PPG Industries
• The Dow Chemical Company
• The Sherwin-Williams Company
Other prominent vendors
• Cabot
• Carboline
• Grand Polycoats
• KANSAI PAINT
• The Bayou Companies
• Mascoat
• Nippon Paint
• Sharpshell Industrial Solutions
• Superior Products International
• Synavax
• Tenaris
Market driver
• Growing demand from manufacturing industries
Market challenge
• Volatile raw material prices
Market trend
• Increase in R&D activities
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market sizing 2016
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Global thermal insulation coating market by manufacturing
• Global thermal insulation coating market by automotive and transportation
• Global thermal insulation coating market by building and construction
• Global thermal insulation coating market by aerospace and defense
• Global thermal insulation coating market by others
• Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Global thermal insulation coating market by YSZ
• Global thermal insulation coating market by acrylic
• Global thermal insulation coating market by epoxy
• Global thermal insulation coating market by polyurethane
• Global thermal insulation coating market by mullite
• Market opportunity by product
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Thermal insulation coating market in APAC
• Thermal insulation coating market in EMEA
• Thermal insulation coating market in Americas
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Increase in R&D activities
• Rising demand for green building
• Growing investment in defense industry
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Akzo Nobel
• Jotun
• PPG Industries
• The Dow Chemical Company
• The Sherwin-Williams Company
..…..Continued
