Wafer level Packaging Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Applied Materials, Infineon Technologies, KLA-Tencor, Marvell Semiconductor, Amkor Technology, Inc., Qualcomm, Fujitsu Global and Toshiba

Global Wafer level Packaging Equipment market is estimated at $3.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $15.21 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wafer level Packaging Equipment Market 2018 research report also provides in depth study of variety in Product Types, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization, Growth, Drivers, Applications. The Wafer level Packaging Equipment market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players, consumption ratio, production capacity, revenue, and different driving factors.

The wafer level packaging equipment increasing demand for high-speed and compact size of electronic products has expanded the need for wafer-level packaging market. In addition, Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining popularity and is considered as the third wave of technology. The rising popularity of IoT and portable electronics market is expected to foster the high growth of the wafer-level packaging industry.

Some Of The Key Players In The Wafer Level Packaging Equipment Market Include:

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Siliconware Precision Industries, Infineon Technologies AG, Deca Technologies, KLA-Tencor Corration, Nanium SA, and China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd, STATS ChipPAC Ltd, Marvell Technology Group Ltd, Amkor Technology Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Toshiba Corp, Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials, Inc.

Packaging industry has made strides in terms of design incorporating functionality into the mix. Packaging has encompassed almost all the industries in the world and they have individually experienced a shift in their packaging designs. Innovations in packaging have become key to keeping up with the changing needs of the consumers as well as the manufacturers.

One of the most interesting industries to incorporate packaging innovation into their operations is the semiconductor and technology industry. Wafer-level packaging (WLP) is used for interconnecting electronic components, such as capacitors, transistors, resistors, and others onto a single chip to make an integrated circuit, while utilizing deposited solder bumps onto the chip pads.

Based on End User, the electronics segment held steady growth during the forecast period. Imminent need of size reduction in electronics devices, requirement of higher data transmission speed, and improvement in efficiency collectively fuel the replacement of conventional packaging with WLP in electronics industry. By geography, Asia pacific held the largest market and will continue to show due to the rising disposable incomes in the market.

Moreover, WLP’s technological superiority over traditional packaging techniques and the impending need of circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices acts as drivers of the market growth. However, encapsulation being a challenge for fan-out wafer-level packaging and high initial investment functions is key constraints to the market.

This is accredited to the presence of various manufacturing facilities, high consumption, and production of electronic products where WLP is steadily replacing wire bond and ongoing R&D. The growing adoption of smartphones in India will permit the market to experience a tumultuous rise in demand. The production of wafer level packaging will be focused more in the APAC region and also focus on North America, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Integration Types Covered:

Fan-in Wafer Level Chip Scale Package

Fan-in wafer level packaging

Fan-out wafer level packaging

Flip chip

Packaging Technology Covered:

Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP)

Nano WLP

3D TSV WLP

5D TSV WLP

Other Packaging Technologies

Bumping Technologies Covered:

Solder bumping

Gold bumping

Copper Bumping

Other Bumping Technologies

End Users Covered:

Mobile & Wireless communications

IT & Telecommunication

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Other End Users

