Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) Market: Review and Forecast | 2019-2025
Wheat protein (wheat gluten), another name is vital wheat gluten, is a kind of natural protein which derived from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat protein is a kind of insoluble functional protein, with unique visco-elastic properties, resulting from the balance between elasticity (linked to glutenin content) and extensibility (linked to gliadin content). At present, wheat protein is mainly used in food and animal feed and other fields.
The global Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Tereos
Manildra
Roquette (FR)
MGP Ingredients
CropEnergies
ADM
Cargill
White Energy
Jckering-Group
GmbH (DE)
Sedamyl
Kroener Staerke (DE)
Amilina
Permolex
Semino (AR)
Tianguan Group
Shandong Qufeng
Guanxian Ruixiang
Lianhua
Anhui Ante Food
Anhui Ruifuxiang
Beidahaung
Tereos(Dongguan)
Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) Market size by Product
Optimal grade product
Sub-optimal grade product
General grade product
Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) Market size by End User
Food
Animal feed
Others
Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Wheat Proteins(wheat gluten) submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
