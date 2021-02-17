Wind Power Coating Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades is not a surprise given the variety of and often harsh environmental conditions encountered at sea and on land. If not protected, this erosion and corrosion will reduce the structure’s strength, reliability, life span and, ultimately, its economic value. So coating plays an important role in protecting blades, tower and other components from environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wind Power Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades causes huge damage to wind power plant, so wind power coating is well paid attention in the world, with the increasing construction of wind power plant, the demand of the wind power coating is also increasing. According to the location where the wind power plants are, the wind power coating can be divided into offshore blades, offshore tower, offshore interior, onshore blades, onshore tower and onshore interior. According to the raw materials, it can be divided into polymer coating, ceramic coating and metal coating. The polymer coating owns the biggest market share, taking 80.88% in 2016.

With the bright future of the wind industry, the wind power coating also shows good future. The sale volume will increase to 115618 MT in 2022 from 60102 MT with the average growth rate of 11.52%, the revenue will increase to 988.77 Million USD in 2022 from 527.48 Million USD in 2016 with the average growth rate of 11.04%. The price will show the declining trend in the future, in 2022 the price will decrease to 8552 USD/MT.

The worldwide market for Wind Power Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million US$ in 2023, from 590 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hempel

PPG

AkzoNobel

BASF

Jotun

Mankiewicz

Dupont

Bergolin

Duromar

3M

Teknos Group

Aeolus Coatings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polymer Coating

Ceramic Coating

Metal Coating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offshore Blades

Offshore Tower

Offshore Interior

Onshore Blades

Onshore Tower

Onshore Interior

