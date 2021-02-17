Wood Preservation Chemicals 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
This report studies the global Wood Preservation Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wood Preservation Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF
KMG Chemicals
Koppers Holdings
Kop-Coat Incorporated
Lapeyre
Lanxess
Lonza Group
Rio Tinto Borax
Viance LLC
Janssen Preservation and Material Protection
Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
RUTGERS Organic
Osmose
Rutgers Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Water-borne Preservatives
Oil-borne Preservatives
Light Organic Solvent Preservatives
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Furniture & Decking
Marine
Construction
Others
Table of Content:
Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Market Research Report 2018
1 Wood Preservation Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Preservation Chemicals
1.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Water-borne Preservatives
1.2.3 Oil-borne Preservatives
Light Organic Solvent Preservatives
1.3 Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Wood Preservation Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Furniture & Decking
1.3.3 Marine
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wood Preservation Chemicals (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Wood Preservation Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 KMG Chemicals
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 KMG Chemicals Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Koppers Holdings
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Koppers Holdings Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Kop-Coat Incorporated
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Kop-Coat Incorporated Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Lapeyre
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Lapeyre Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Lanxess
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Lanxess Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Lonza Group
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Lonza Group Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Rio Tinto Borax
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Rio Tinto Borax Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Viance LLC
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Viance LLC Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Janssen Preservation and Material Protection
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Wood Preservation Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Janssen Preservation and Material Protection Wood Preservation Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
7.12 RUTGERS Organic
7.13 Osmose
7.14 Rutgers Group
Continued…..
