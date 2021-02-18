Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024
This report provides in depth study of “Alcoholic Beverages Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Alcoholic Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Most cultures across the globe have traditionally consumed various types of alcoholic beverages; however, local specialty alcoholic beverages account for the majority share.
Only a small number have evolved into commodities that are produced commercially on a large scale. On a global level, beer from barley, wine from grapes, and other distilled beverages are sold as commodities.
This report studies the global market size of Alcoholic Beverages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Alcoholic Beverages in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Alcoholic Beverages market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Alcoholic Beverages market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Accolade Wines
Asahi Breweries
Brown-Forman
Carlsberg
China Resources Beer
Market size by Product
Beer
Distilled Spirits
Wine
Other
Market size by End User
On-Premises
Liquor Stores
Grocery Shops
Internet Retailing
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Alcoholic Beverages Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Beer
1.4.3 Distilled Spirits
1.4.4 Wine
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 On-Premises
1.5.3 Liquor Stores
1.5.4 Grocery Shops
1.5.5 Internet Retailing
1.5.6 Supermarkets
1.5.7 Convenience Stores
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size
2.1.1 Global Alcoholic Beverages Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Alcoholic Beverages Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Alcoholic Beverages Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Alcoholic Beverages Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Accolade Wines
11.1.1 Accolade Wines Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Accolade Wines Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.1.5 Accolade Wines Recent Development
11.2 Asahi Breweries
11.2.1 Asahi Breweries Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Asahi Breweries Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.2.5 Asahi Breweries Recent Development
11.3 Brown-Forman
11.3.1 Brown-Forman Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Brown-Forman Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Brown-Forman Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.3.5 Brown-Forman Recent Development
11.4 Carlsberg
11.4.1 Carlsberg Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Carlsberg Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Carlsberg Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.4.5 Carlsberg Recent Development
11.5 China Resources Beer
11.5.1 China Resources Beer Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 China Resources Beer Alcoholic Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 China Resources Beer Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.5.5 China Resources Beer Recent Development
Continued….
