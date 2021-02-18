Application Security Market Insights, Analysis Report With Veracode, IBM, Qualys, Contrast Security, Trustwave, & Other

Application security market report is a comprehensive study in the market it tells about what the market status in the forecast period of 2018-2025. Application security market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This application security market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and porter’s five forces analysis. Global application security market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Growing usage of mobile, monetary related application and other advanced technologies have also demanded for the growth in application security solutions. It has its wide application in government & defense, banking, financial services, & insurance, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, education, and others.

The application security accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players of the global application security market are

WhiteHat Security

VERACODE

Trustwave Holdings, Inc

Cigital, Inc (A Part of Synopsys)

SiteLock

Rapid7

Qualys, Inc.

Pradeo

IBM Corporation

High-Tech Bridge SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Fasoo

Contrast Security

Checkmarx

Acunetix

others

The report for global application security market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present application security market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Rise in cyber breaches may act as a major driver in the growth of application security market.

On the other hand lack of awareness about cybersecurity may hinder the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Outsourcing of IT security model

Rise in cyber breaches

Stringent by-laws and compliance requirement

Budget constraints for implementing Application security

Lack of Awareness About Cybersecurity

Segmentation:

The global application security market is segmented on the basis of component into

Solution

Services

The solutions segment is further segmented into

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

The services segment is further segmented into

Professional Services

Managed Services

The professional services segment is further segmented into

Consulting

Training And Education

Support Services

On the basis of testing segment, the global application security market is segmented into

Static Application Security Testing,

Dynamic Application Security Testing

Interactive Application Security Testing

On the basis of organization size, the global application security market is segmented into

Large enterprises

Small & medium-sized enterprises (SMES)

On the basis of deployment model, the global application security market is segmented into

On-premises

Cloud

On the basis of vertical, the global application security market is segmented into

Government And Defense

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

It And Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Education, And Others

On the basis of geography, the global application security market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

