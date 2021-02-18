Automotive Venting Membrane Market 2019 Global Industry Top Key Players GORE, Saint-Gobain, Donaldson, Sumitomo, Zeus, Clarcor, Porex, MicroVent, Global Other.

Automotive Venting Membrane Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

This report studies the Automotive Venting Membrane market, ePTFE Membrane has been widely used in automotive applications with a unique microporous structure. It comprises small randomly connected fibrils that render an effective pore size many times smaller than can be seen by the naked eye. Venting membrane microporous films are naturally hydrophobic and can be used as permeable water barriers for venting or breather filters for gas sensors, electronics and more.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• GORE

• Saint-Gobain

• Donaldson

• Sumitomo

• Zeus

• Clarcor

• Porex

• MicroVent

• Global Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Segmentation by product type:

• Adhesive Vents

• Vent Without Backing Material

Segmentation by application:

• Electronics

• Lighting

• Power Strain

• Fluid Reservoirs

• Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Venting Membrane market.

• Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Venting Membrane Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

• Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Venting Membrane, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Venting Membrane, in 2016 and 2017;

• Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

• Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Venting Membrane, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

• Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

• Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

• Chapter 12, Automotive Venting Membrane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

• Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Venting Membrane sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

