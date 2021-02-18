Behavioral Health Software Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Behavioral Health Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The classification of Behavioral Health Software includes Ownership Model and Subscription Model, and the revenue proportion of Subscription Model in 2015 is about 65%, and the growth rate is about 15%. Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Netsmart Technologies, NextGen Healthcare, Allscripts, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.



The worldwide market for Behavioral Health Software is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 2100 million US$ in 2023, from 1130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems

Netsmart Technologies

NextGen Healthcare

Allscripts

CureMD

Mediware

Kareo

EMIS Health

Credible

Qualifacts

Core Solutions

THE ECHO GROUP

Careworks

Askesis Development

MindLinc

Welligent

Valant Medical

PsHEALTH

ICareHealth

Accumedic

BestNotes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ownership Model

Subscription Model

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Residential

Others

