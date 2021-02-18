Business Analytics Software Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance data to obtain decisive insights for business planning. It helps the organizations to optimize their business operations and facilitates informed & strategic decision-making.
Increase in adoption of business analytics software by many organizations due to continuously increasing investments in business intelligence and analytic tools to drive revenue growth and improve service efficiencies fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among small- & medium-sized businesses and increase in awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software have provided the marketers with immense scope to target their customers and enhance the user experience.
In 2018, the global Business Analytics Software market size was 49700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 104000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute
SAP SE
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Tableau Software
Salesforce.com
QlikTech International AB
Fair Isaac Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customer Analytics
Supply Chain Analytics
Marketing Analytics
Pricing Analytics
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecom
Retail
BFSI
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
