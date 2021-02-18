Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Business process-as-a service (BPaaS) is a complete solution package offered by cloud service providers, such as Genpact, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Capgemini, to enable business process outsourcing (BPO) over a cloud computing service model. The objective of customary BPO services is to reduce labor expenses, which can be attained by using BPaaS industry solutions. The pricing model for BPaaS industry solutions is either consumption based or subscription based.

The global BPaas market is driven by increase in cloud adoption among enterprises and extensive need to optimize business processes in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. LAMEA is expected to hold the least market share as compared to other regions. Middle East and Africa are expected to gain traction in the near future, however, the growth is expected to be stable during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market size was 4560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

IBM

Cognizant technology Solutions Corporation

Tech Mahindra Capgemini

Fujitsu Limited

Genpact

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Wipro Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HR Service

Finance & Accounting Service

Analytics

Supply Chain Management

Digital Asset Management

Others (OMaaS and Managed Marketing Service)

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Others (Business Service Providers, Media & Entertainment, and Hospitality)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

