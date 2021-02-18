Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Business process-as-a service (BPaaS) is a complete solution package offered by cloud service providers, such as Genpact, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Capgemini, to enable business process outsourcing (BPO) over a cloud computing service model. The objective of customary BPO services is to reduce labor expenses, which can be attained by using BPaaS industry solutions. The pricing model for BPaaS industry solutions is either consumption based or subscription based.
The global BPaas market is driven by increase in cloud adoption among enterprises and extensive need to optimize business processes in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. LAMEA is expected to hold the least market share as compared to other regions. Middle East and Africa are expected to gain traction in the near future, however, the growth is expected to be stable during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market size was 4560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.2% during 2019-2025.
Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3623272-global-business-process-as-a-service-bpaas-market
This report focuses on the global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
IBM
Cognizant technology Solutions Corporation
Tech Mahindra Capgemini
Fujitsu Limited
Genpact
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Wipro Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
HR Service
Finance & Accounting Service
Analytics
Supply Chain Management
Digital Asset Management
Others (OMaaS and Managed Marketing Service)
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Government
Manufacturing
Retail
IT & Telecom
Others (Business Service Providers, Media & Entertainment, and Hospitality)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3623272-global-business-process-as-a-service-bpaas-market
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 HR Service
1.4.3 Finance & Accounting Service
1.4.4 Analytics
1.4.5 Supply Chain Management
1.4.6 Digital Asset Management
1.4.7 Others (OMaaS and Managed Marketing Service)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 IT & Telecom
1.5.8 Others (Business Service Providers, Media & Entertainment, and Hospitality)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Cognizant technology Solutions Corporation
12.3.1 Cognizant technology Solutions Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Cognizant technology Solutions Corporation Revenue in Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cognizant technology Solutions Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Tech Mahindra Capgemini
12.4.1 Tech Mahindra Capgemini Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Tech Mahindra Capgemini Revenue in Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Tech Mahindra Capgemini Recent Development
12.5 Fujitsu Limited
12.5.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development
12.6 Genpact
12.6.1 Genpact Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Genpact Revenue in Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Genpact Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)