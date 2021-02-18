BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Growing demand for flexibility by employees by Top Vendors (Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, BlackBerry Limited, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SAP SE, Tech Mahindra Limited, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc)

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market report, market segmentation is also covered thoroughly by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses. Besides, this market research report makes professionals aware about the various strategies that are used by the key players of the market. These strategies mainly range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the ICT industry. The estimation and forecasting of market information using best statistical and coherent models is performed here. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market report.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market report gives illustrations about the CAGR values for the historic years 2018, the base year 2018 and the forecast for the years 2018-2025. These CAGR values play a key role in shaping the costing and investment values or strategies.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility industry. Research market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market accounted for USD 40.1 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market by Major Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global BYOD & enterprise mobility market are:-

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Microsoft,

BlackBerry Limited,

Infosys Limited,

IBM Corporation,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited,

SAP SE,

Tech Mahindra Limited,

AT&T Intellectual Property,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Capgemini,

Oracle,

Accenture,

HCL Technologies Limited and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

High productivity and employee satisfaction

Reduced hardware cost for enterprises

Growing demand for flexibility by employees

Improved customer satisfaction

Cost efficient solution

Government and compliance issues

High cost of BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions

Security risks regarding device management

Market Segmentation:

The global BYOD & enterprise mobility market is segmented on the basis of device into smartphones, laptops, and tablets/phablets.

On the basis of component, the global BYOD & enterprise mobility market is segmented into software, security, and service. The software segment is further sub segmented into mobile device management, mobile application management, mobile data management, mobile email management, mobile telecom expense management, and others. The security segment is further sub segmented into device security, email security, application security, mobile content security, network security, identity access management, and multi-user management. The service segment is further sub segmented into managed services, and professional services.

On the basis of deployment, the global BYOD & enterprise mobility market is segmented into cloud, and on-premises.

