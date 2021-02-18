CAGR 5.7% Growth Predicted in Global Medical Alert System Market by 2025 | A report by Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Safe Guardian (Us), Vital Connect Inc.among others

Medical Alert System market report is a synopsis in what the current status is for Healthcare Device industry. It explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are, while also focusing on the most significant key players and key brands which are driving the Medical Alert System market by their joint ventures, merges, product launches and accusations.

The report also contains the SWOT analysis for the Medical Alert System market which tells what the market driver and restrains. It also contains the CAGR levels for the forecast years 2019 to 2025.

Market Analysis:-

The Global Medical Alert System Market is expected to reach USD 10.17 billion by 2025, from USD 6.53 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Competitors:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Intel Corporation Bay Alarm Medical ADT Corporation Alertone Services Llc. American Senior Safety Agency (Us) Blue Willow Systems Connect America Critical Signal Technologies Galaxy Medical Alert System

Greatcall (Us), Guardian Alarm, , Legrand (Uk), Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc. (Us), Life Call Medical Alert System (Us), Lifefone, Lifewatch Usa (Us), Marigroup Oy, Medical Care Alert (Us), Medical Guardian Llc, Mobilehelp, Mytrex, Inc. Dba Rescue Alert, Nortek Security & Control Llc. (Us), Numera Inc., Responsenow Medical Alert Systems (Us), Safe Guardian (Us), Tunstall Americas, Valued Relationships, Inc.,Vital Connect Inc.among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising aging population across the globe

Technological developments in healthcare wearables

Healthcare reforms expected to favour growth of PERS market

Rising penetration of smartphones in healthcare

Constant innovations in technology and easy adaptability of PERS devices

Segmentation:

The global medical alert system market is segmented based on

type

end user

geographical segments

Based on type market is segmented into

landline

mobile

standalone

On the basis of end user market is segmented into

home-based users

senior living facilities

assisted living facilities

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Competitive Analysis:

The global Medical alert system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical alert system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

