CAGR 8.9% Growth Predicted in Viscosupplementation Market by 2024: Report by top players like Bioventus LLC, Ferring B.V, Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A, Anika Therapeutics Inc., MEDA Pharmaceuticals Switzerland GmbH and others
Viscosupplementation market is turning the face of Medical Device industry. Data Bridge Market Research brings to you a report on Viscosupplementation market which will keep you informed in this CAGR growing market by letting you know in-depth how the key players and brands are driving the market in the forecast period of 2019-2024. This report has the SWOT analysis for Viscosupplementation market which tells you what the drivers and restrains are for the market. It also lets you know what the key trends are in the market so that you stay ahead of the curve while also giving you the knowledge of definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends.
The Global Viscosupplementation Market accounted to USD 3.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Main Market Drivers and Restrainers:
- Rising geriatric population
- Increase demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures
- Rising prevalence & incidence of osteoarthritis
- Lack of safety and inefficiency of the products
- Non-consideration of reimbursement by insurance companies
Segmentation:
By product type, the global viscosupplementation market is segmented into
- single injection
- three injection
- five injection
On the basis distribution channel, the global viscosupplementation market is segmented into
- direct tenders
- retail
By end user, the market for global viscosupplementation market is segmented into
- hospital
- ambulatory surgical centers
- orthopedic clinics
On the basis of geography, global viscosupplementation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are
- S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Key Players:
- Bioventus LLC
- Ferring B.V
- Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A
- Anika Therapeutics
- MEDA Pharmaceuticals Switzerland GmbH
- Sanofi S.A
- ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
- Lifecore Biomedical
- LG Life Sciences
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Seikagaku Corporation
Competitive Analysis:
The global viscosupplementation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global viscosupplementation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
