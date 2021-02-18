Calcium Tartrate Market 2026: Top Key Players Brenn-O-Kem, American Tartaric Products Inc

Calcium Tartrate Market: Overview

Calcium tartrate is also known as calcium L-tartrate. Calcium tartrate is the calcium salt of L-tartaric acid which is mostly found in ripe grapes. Calcium tartrate decreases its solubility at lower temperature, which in turn forms whitish crystal like clusters in red wines. Calcium tartrate also has property that it can appear to be white powder. Calcium tartrate is the byproduct/ residue during wine fermentation in the wine industry. The residue slurry is then purified & dried out to develop the intermediate product for the production of tartaric acid. Wine contains naturally dissolved salts such as potassium, manganese, iron, copper and calcium, which yields instability in wine. Young wine stored in the bottle is expected to lead crystal formation, which leads to precipitate formation. In the presence of calcium tartrate, the stability process of wine is slower. List of additives permitted for use in the production of wine under EU law states the use of calcium tartrate as a stabilizer. However, calcium tartrate finds its application as a preservative for seafood, vegetables, fruits, in deodorization of fish and acidity regulator.

Calcium Tartrate Market: Dynamics

Robust growth in the food & Beverages industry fuel the growth of the calcium tartrate in the global market over the forecast period. Calcium tartrate is used as food preservative for all types of food so increasing demand for food preservation in packaged food is one of the key factor for the growth of global calcium tartrate market. Increasing awareness among the population regarding health and hygiene propel the demand for food preservatives, in order to keep the food fresh, which in turn directly effect on the growth of calcium tartrate market throughout the assessment period. Calcium tartrate is also used as anti-caking agent in bakery products in order to prevent the food from lumps formation. Moreover, calcium tartrate is also used in confectionary for keeping freshness. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the calcium tartrate market.

Alternative of calcium tartrate such as sodium propionate is using in the food & beverages industry as a food preservative. This factor is estimated to stagnant the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent guidelines by government for food safety and its preservative affect the sale of calcium tartrate and is estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

Calcium Tartrate Market: Segmentation

Calcium tartrate Market can be segmented by Application and by End Use:-

On the basis of application, the global Calcium Tartrate market can be segmented into:-

Tartaric acid production

Food preservative

Medicines (Antacid)

On the basis of end use, the global Calcium Tartrate market can be segmented into:-

Food & Beverages industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical Industry

Calcium Tartrate Market: Regional wise Outlook

On a regional front, North America is estimated to grow with healthy growth rate in global calcium tartrate market over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations regarding food safety affect the growth of calcium tartrate market in the region. Owing to the fast paced population rise in the countries of Asia Pacific, especially China and India, the region is anticipated to expand at the fastest pace in calcium tartrate market. Moreover, increasing demand for packaged food as well as food preservatives propel the sale of calcium tartrate in the region. This factor is estimated to fuel the growth of calcium tartrate market over the forecast period. Europe calcium tartrate market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the large number of stringent regulations in the region. The calcium tartrate market is expected to grow globally closely following the population growth and food consumption pattern.

Calcium Tartrate Market: Prominent Participants

