Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market to reach USD 824.6 million by 2025.

Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market valued approximately USD 260 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Clinical Communication & Collaboration market are advancement in healthcare communications technology and increasing adoption of smartphones. In addition, availability of different content types as an option for the physicians, doctor and nurses ultimately resulting in improved flexibility in communication. The major restraining factor of global Clinical Communication & Collaboration are high initial cost and workflow disruption. Clinical Communication & Collaboration is the exchange of information about a person’s care that occur between treating clinicians, a member of multidisciplinary team and between clinicians & patients, families and carers. It is an integral part of care and effective communication is essential to ensuring safe, high quality care. Today care team collaboration in most health systems is not optimized. The next phase of Clinical Communication & Collaboration solves this issue by replacing antiquated system with a comprehensive integrated mobile platform. The most immediate benefit of an integrated Clinical Communication & Collaboration solution is that patient can receive care faster avoiding prolonged physical discomfort or added anxiety about their condition or treatment. Providing care using mobile communications is likely to be safer due to adequate care team collaboration and clear lines of communication.

The regional analysis of Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to highest adoption rate for advanced technologies from the healthcare organization. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global clinical consumption market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Vocera Communication

Tiger Text

Intelligent Business Communication-AGNITY

Cisco Systems Inc.

Jive Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Everbridge Inc.

PerfectServe Inc.

Uniphy Health Holdings LLC

Spok Inc.

NEC Corporation

Ashfield Healthcare Communication

Ascom Holding AG

Patientsafe

Voalte

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Content:

Text

Video

Voice

By Component:

Software

Services

By Application:

Clinical Labs

Hospitals

Physicians

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

