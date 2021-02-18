Comprehensive analysis on Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market | Key Players are LANDAUER, Mirion Technologies, Inc, Sun Nuclear Corporation, Canberra Industries, IBA Worldwide

Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market By Detection Type (Gas-Filled Detectors, Geiger Muller, Survey Meter, Solid-State), Products (Personal Dosimeters, OSL, Badges), Safety (Apron, Shields, Face Mask, Gloves), End User (Hospital, Non- Hospitals), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market accounted to USD 880.2 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024..

Major Players: Global Industrial PC Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are-

LANDAUER,

Mirion Technologies, Inc.,

Sun Nuclear Corporation,

Canberra Industries,

IBA Worldwide,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Centronic Limited,

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.,

Biodex, Radiation Detection Company, Inc., ATOMEX, Arrow-Tech, Inc.,Fluke Corporation, RAE Systems, Infab Corporation, and PTW Freiburg GmbH among others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of detection type, global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, Geiger-Muller, survey meter and solid-state. Gas-filled detectors segment dominated the market in 2016 due to favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors along with their application in the medical imaging field.

On the basis of products,global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented into personal dosimeters, OSL and badges.Personal dosimeters segment has witnessed the largest market share in 2016 due to its high demand in the medical field.

On the basis of safety, global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented into apron, shields, face mask and gloves.

On the basis of end user, global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented in to hospital and non- hospitals.Hospital segment accounted the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecastperiod.

On the basis of geography, global medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Research Methodology: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

