Cone Penetrometer Market Insights 2018-2028: Business Opportunities, Competition & Key Companies, Current Trends and Challenges

The conventional method of analyzing ‘subsurface conditions’ in the laboratory is replaced by the cone penetrometer test. This is because of the benefits of cone penetrometer for providing real-time characterization of subsurface. Cone penetrometer is used for evaluating the consistency of soils, level of compaction of land and the bearing capacity of pavement subgrades and shallow foundations. Cone penetrometer has its use primarily for fine-grained soils, particularly soft soils, to depths of 30′. The cone penetrometer is provided with a 60-degree vertex angled cone and area of 1.5 cm squared. Also, cone penetrometer is provided with a 3 cm squared area for use in very soft soils. The benefits of using cone penetrometer in all sites of soil, low sampling cost and increased flexibility provide extensive opportunities for the cone penetrometer market. The arrival of the digital cone penetrometer is expected to provide significant growth for the cone penetrometer market over the forecast period. This is because; the use of digital cone penetrometer ease the test procedure. Also the results obtained by the digital cone penetrometer is nor dependent on the design of apparatus neither on the judgment of the operator. Moreover, the digital cone penetrometer test applies to a wide range of soil which ensures increasing opportunities for the cone penetrometer market.

Cone Penetrometer Market: Drivers and challenges

Cone penetrometer market drivers

The increasing use of the cone penetrometer technology for the site containing the unconsolidated sediments is expected to ensure a significant growth for the cone penetrometer market during the forecast period. The cone penetrometer is expected to find new opportunities for its use at the sites with rock or cemented layers and large boulders. On the other hand, the increasing use of the digital cone penetrometer due to its wide range of application is expected to ensure considerate growth for the cone penetrometer market during the forecast period.

Cone penetrometer market challenges

High soil density is expected to provide a challenge for the use of cone penetrometer. Some of the sensors used in the cone penetrometer may be hampered by fouling of the lens due to a reaction to dust. Such factors are provided challenges for the growth of the cone penetrometer market during the forecast period.

Cone Penetrometer Market: Segmentation

Cone Penetrometer market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation of cone penetrometer market on the basis of type:

Hand Operated Static Cone Penetrometer

Self-Start Static Cone Penetrometer

Others

Segmentation of cone penetrometer market on the basis of method type:

Digital cone penetrometer method

Casagrande cone penetrometer method

Others

Segmentation of cone penetrometer market on the basis of service type:

Calibration services

Repair Services

Others

Segmentation of cone penetrometer market on the basis of application:

Educational Laboratory

Research Institute

Others

Segmentation of Cone Penetrometer market on the basis of stockholders:

Manufacturers

Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Others

Cone Penetrometer Market: Key Players

Some key players of Cone Penetrometer market are ACME Scientific, Humboldt, Geotest Equipments, CAPCO Test Equipment, Gilson Company, Rimik Australia, Aimil, Durham Geo Slope Indicator (DGSI), Cooper Technology, Vertek CPT, VJ Tech Limited, and ESS Earth Sciences & ESS Weathertech (ESS). These players are expected to profoundly influence the Cone Penetrometer market during the forecast period.

Cone Penetrometer Market: Regional Overview

Europe is expected to ensure a significant growth for the cone penetrometer market due to the presence of the key vendors in the region. North America is supposed to ensure a substantial growth for the cone penetrometer market due to the increasing R&D expending by the industries on the soil testing in the region. Asia Pacific cone penetrometer market is expected to ensure a moderate growth due to the rising use of the cone penetrometers in the educational laboratories for promoting the practical education given students. The land of Latin America is estimated to be affected by degradation processes (notably in South America and Mesoamerica). This factor increases the requirement of the soil testing in the region thereby providing the growth to the cone penetrometer market during the forecast period.