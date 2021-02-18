CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) are segments of prokaryotic DNA containing short repetitions of base sequences. Each repetition is followed by short segments of “spacer DNA” from previous exposures to a bacteriophage virus or plasmid.

The CRISPR/Cas system is a prokaryotic immune system that confers resistance to foreign genetic elements such as those present within plasmids and phages, and provides a form of acquired immunity. CRISPR associated proteins (Cas) use the CRISPR spacers to recognize and cut these exogenous genetic elements in a manner analogous to RNA interference in eukaryotic organisms. CRISPRs are found in approximately 40% of sequenced bacterial genomes and 90% of sequenced archaea.

CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and North America. Among them, North America region accounted for more than 45.70% of the total market of global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes.

The global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This research report categorizes the global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Caribou Biosciences

Addgene

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

Merck KGaA

Mirus Bio LLC

Editas Medicine

Takara Bio USA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Horizon Discovery Group

Intellia Therapeutics

GE Healthcare Dharmacon

Market size by Product

Genome Editing

Genetic engineering

gRNA Database/Gene Librar

CRISPR Plasmid

Human Stem Cells

Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops

Cell Line Engineering

Market size by End User

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes

Research and Development Institutes

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Genome Editing

1.4.3 Genetic engineering

1.4.4 gRNA Database/Gene Librar

1.4.5 CRISPR Plasmid

1.4.6 Human Stem Cells

1.4.7 Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops

1.4.8 Cell Line Engineering

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Biotechnology Companies

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.5.4 Academic Institutes

1.5.5 Research and Development Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Caribou Biosciences

11.1.1 Caribou Biosciences Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Caribou Biosciences CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Caribou Biosciences CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered

11.1.5 Caribou Biosciences Recent Development

11.2 Addgene

11.2.1 Addgene Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Addgene CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Addgene CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered

11.2.5 Addgene Recent Development

11.3 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

11.3.1 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered

11.3.5 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS Recent Development

11.4 Merck KGaA

11.4.1 Merck KGaA Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Merck KGaA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Merck KGaA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered

11.4.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

11.5 Mirus Bio LLC

11.5.1 Mirus Bio LLC Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Mirus Bio LLC CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Mirus Bio LLC CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered

11.5.5 Mirus Bio LLC Recent Development

11.6 Editas Medicine

11.6.1 Editas Medicine Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Editas Medicine CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Editas Medicine CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered

11.6.5 Editas Medicine Recent Development

11.7 Takara Bio USA

11.7.1 Takara Bio USA Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Takara Bio USA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Takara Bio USA CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes Products Offered

11.7.5 Takara Bio USA Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

