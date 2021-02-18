Crypto ATM Market Focusing on Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue & Forecast 2024

Global Crypto ATM Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Crypto ATM Market is expected to reach USD 147.9 million by 2025 from USD 7.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Crypto ATM Market, By Type (One Way and Two Way), Automated Teller Machine Hardware (Display, Printer, QR Scanner), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Cryptocurrency is defined as digital or virtual money in the form of tokens or “coins. It is an Internet-connected kiosk that allows customers to purchase bitcoins with deposited cash. A crypto ATM is not the same as an ATM backed by a traditional financial institution or bank. The cryptocurrencies have ventured into credit cards or other projects. The “crypto” in cryptocurrencies refers to complicated cryptography for a particular digital token to be stored, transacted and generated securely. Cryptocurrencies is designed to get free from government control and manipulation and the rising demand of cryptocurrency getting more popular this foundational aspect of the industry has come under fire. The crypto ATM include various currency such as Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Dash (DASH), Ripple (XRP), Monero (XMR), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), NEO (NEO) and others. Cryptocurrency ATMs also offer an innovative solution to solve one of the world’s biggest problems and approximately 2 billion people worldwide and roughly 59% of adults in the developing world don’t have a bank account and using Cryptocurrency ATMs.

In 2017 Exotel launched crypto ATM services for stockbrokers to be SEBI-compliant. It is a crypto ATM platform records every single conversation. It helps in business phone system via a virtual phone system.

In July 2018, the Bulgaria will be the next nation to have two-way crypto ATM machines. A local Bulgarian crypto exchange, DG Cash, announced the news on social media that they are launching the new machine on Monday in one of Sofia’s most popular shopping centers.

In September, 2018, Bitcoin Depot launches 20 Crypto ATMs in Southern California. It will increase demand for crypto-ATMs are looking to convert physical fiat into decentralized cryptocurrency, money that puts the power into the hands of the people rather than institutions.

Top Key Players:

GENERAL BYTES (Czech Republic)

Genesis Coin (US)

Lamassu (UK)

COVAULT (US)

Bitaccess (Canada)

Coinme (US)

Coinsource (US)

Bitxatm (German)

Orderbob (Austria)

RUSbit (Russia)

Many more.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing fund transfers in developing countries

Fluctuating monetary regulations

Increasing installations of crypto ATMs in restaurants, bars, general stores, and gas stations.

Uncertain regulatory status of cryptocurrencies.

Lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding cryptocurrency

Market Segmentations:

Global Crypto ATM Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Automated Teller Machine Hardware

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

One Way

Two Way

By Automated Teller Machine Hardware

Display

Printer

QR scanner

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Crypto ATM Market

The global crypto ATM market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of crypto ATM market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. In 2017 Lamassu launched the cryptomats industry by creating the world’s first crypto ATM. cryptomats support Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash and Zcash It contain various coins sintra, sintra Forte, Douro II and others.

