Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Today, consumers are more concerned towards healthy lifestyle choices and primarily seeking for products that are plant-based or with vegan options, nutritional benefits and many other. This changing lifestyle has influence the companies to fulfill the needs of consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products or for consumers who are avoiding dairy based products due to lactose intolerance or any medical reasons. Dairy-Free Yogurt is one of the product fueling the demand in the global market among the consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products. Currently, the dairy-free alternatives made from plant-based products, soy, oat, coconut, rice and others are gaining popularity in the market. Primarily the demand for dairy-free yogurt is increasing at higher growth, especially in North America and Western European countries due to growing number of vegan food and health conscious consumers.

Drivers influencing the increase in dairy-free yogurt market globally include increasing number of consumers suffering from health problems related to lactose intolerance, milk allergies and many other problems. Other major factors driving the dairy-free yogurt market globally are growing number of health conscious consumers, increasing number of vegan population, and increasing demand for fortified dairy free food and beverages in the world market. Also, the increasing demand for dairy-free yogurt has led to its trending demand as an on-the-go breakfast product or in convenience food market. Further, the growing number of urban population and increasing consumers belong to the high-income level group are also some factors contribute to the growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the developing countries. One of the major challenges that may restrict the growth of dairy-free yogurt market is its higher cost price, fluctuations in the price of raw material and the higher manufacturing cost may become restraint for a growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the short term.

The global Dairy-Free Yogurt market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dairy-Free Yogurt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dairy-Free Yogurt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Granarolo

WhiteWave Services

Yoplait

Vitasoy

Daiya Foods

GOOD KARMA FOODS

Barambah Organics

Amande Cultured Almond Milk

Green Valley Organics

YOSO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plain

Strawberry

Pineapple

Mixed Berries

Others

Segment by Application

Hyper Market/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803109-global-dairy-free-yogurt-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dairy-Free Yogurt

1.2 Dairy-Free Yogurt Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plain

1.2.3 Strawberry

1.2.4 Pineapple

1.2.5 Mixed Berries

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Dairy-Free Yogurt Segment by Application

1.3.1 Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hyper Market/Supermarket

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Online Retail

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Size

1.5.1 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Dairy-Free Yogurt Production

3.4.1 North America Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Dairy-Free Yogurt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Dairy-Free Yogurt Production

3.5.1 Europe Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Dairy-Free Yogurt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Dairy-Free Yogurt Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Dairy-Free Yogurt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Dairy-Free Yogurt Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Dairy-Free Yogurt Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3803109-global-dairy-free-yogurt-market-research-report-2019

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803109-global-dairy-free-yogurt-market-research-report-2019

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/dairy-free-yogurt-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2025/490783

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 490783