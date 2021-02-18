Data Warehouse as a Service Market at a CAGR of 23.92% by Top Competitors Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera Inc., Pivotal Software Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions Inc and others

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is driven rapid increase in data volume, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.92% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market

By Type (Enterprise Data Warehouse as a Service, Operational Data Storage),

Usage (Analytics, Reporting, Data Mining),

Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud),

Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Application (Customer Analytics, Risk and Compliance Management,

Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Fraud Detection and Threat Management, Others),

Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications and IT, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, Snowflake Computing announced the expansion due to increasing customer demand of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure particularly in Europe region. Accelerated networking and storage soft delete is the added feature of this platform.

In September 2018, Accur8 Software announced data migration as a Service which enables migration service for the IBMi operating environment companies. This also enables to transfer data from IBMi environment to the cloud platform.

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market by Major Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in data warehouse as a service market are:-

Google LLC,

IBM Corporation,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

Microsoft,

SAP SE,

Snowflake Computing Inc,

1010data,

Teradata, Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, Inc and Accur8 Software.

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Africa

Rest of MEA

