Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
A database-management system is a computer-software application that interacts with end-users, other applications and the database itself to capture and analyze data.
The key factor contributing to the global database management system market is extensive computers use in industries.
In 2018, the global Database Management Systems (DBMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Database Management Systems (DBMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Database Management Systems (DBMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software
Oracle
IBM
CA Technologies
Couchbase Server
Enterprise DB Software Solution
Embarcadero Technologies
MongoDB
HP
InterSystems
MetaMatrix
Microsoft
Neo Technology
SAP
SAS Institute
Pitney Bowes
Bradmark Technologies
TIBCO
Vision Solutions
VoltDB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Database Application Builder
Database Encryption
Backup
Recovery
Data Scaling
Replication
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking & Financial
Government
Hospitality
Healthcareand Life Sciences
Education
Media & Entertainment
Professional Service
Telecom & IT
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
