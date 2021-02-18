Decoloring Agent Market 2025: Top Key Players Hainan Yijing Environmental Protection Co. Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

Decoloring Agent Market: Introduction

A Decoloring Agent is a polymer which is primarily used for decoloring, flocculating, COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) reduction and other color removal applications. The pollutants released by the textile industry are a major source of environmental pollution, which makes this segment a leading end-user of decoloring agents. Likewise, synthetic dyes are also widely used in medical, healthcare and food & beverages sector. The advancements in technology have resulted in a significant push in the quality of decoloring agents as suppliers are looking to develop products with better characteristics. Within the overall Decoloring Agent market, setting up a physical organization in the market is the one most important competitive factors as most of the deals are finalized on the basis of the personal relationship between a client and the company representative. The demand for Decoloring Agent is growing globally with expanding industrial projects underway across various sectors. The ongoing investments in the industrial sector have increased waste generation to a notable level. Waste generation is one of the major factors causing pollution. The investments in water treatment plants will continue in the coming years and are expected to directly impact the expansion of the Decoloring Agent market.

Decoloring Agent Market: Drivers and Restraints

Escalating demand for water due to ever-growing population and growing contamination of ground water tables and surface water bodies will lend momentum to the Decoloring Agent market in commercial and residential segments, especially in the emerging countries of the developing part of the globe. Various governments are coming up with effective executive frameworks for the enforcement of regulations regarding setting up of industrial plants, which will further fuel market growth. Adding to this, privatization of water related infrastructure, such as treatment facilities, will positively impact the demand for Decoloring Agents in the market. In the developed world, which includes Europe and North America, government directives will play a major role in boosting the use of Decoloring Agents. End user industries that produce wastewater will need to align with directives listed by government authorities, which will push revenues for companies supplying Decoloring Agents. As a result, new and stricter regulations related to quality of industrial effluents and wastewater management are the key drivers for Decoloring Agents demand growth. However, the key challenge in the Decoloring Agent market is lack of financial resources in both municipal as well as industrial sectors. However, the impact is expected to remain very moderate as monetary support from government organizations and private investments is likely to provide sufficient financial backing for modernizing and setting up of new water treatment plants for implementing stringent regulations on water quality.

Decoloring Agent Market: Segmentation

On the basis of End User Industry, the Decoloring Agent market can be segmented into:

Paper

Textile

Dye Houses

Pigment

Printing Ink

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Decoloring Agent market can be segmented into:

E-commerce

Brick and Mortar

On the basis of Application, the Decoloring Agent market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Decoloring Agent Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Decoloring Agent market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to register notable growth, largely driven by strict environmental regulations regarding discharge of industrial wastewater. The APEJ Decoloring Agent market is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to ongoing investments in industrial sector in emerging countries, such as China and India. MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Decoloring Agent Market: Market Participants

