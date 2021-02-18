Defense Tactical Radio Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Defense Tactical Radio Market – 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Defense Tactical Radio -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Description :

Tactical communication involves the exchange of military information between ground troops, platforms, and command centers under combat situations to obtain situational awareness and command and control (C2). Also, the very essence of military operations relies on military intelligence, and effective communication and comprehension of mission-critical information determine its success.

Defense agencies are highly considerate regarding the enhancement of radio communication capabilities. This encourages them to take significant measures. The launch of radio programs by defense ministries will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The increasing need for lightweight and small military handheld radio is identified as one of the key trends that will boost growth in the global defense tactical radio market during the predicted period. This prevents soldiers from carrying heavy equipment and supplies over long distances during missions.

Tactical radios are extensively used by special operation forces (SOF) to facilitate military intelligence exchange and perform quick and surprise attacks on unsuspecting enemies. The growing number of conflicts in regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Asia is driving the need for the deployment of SOF. The adoption of tactical radios for SOF activities will continue to increase due to the enhanced features of military radio communication equipment.

The increasing need for communication among troops and the base center is propelling the demand for tactical radios in the Americas. The US is involved in joint operations across the world and is focusing on achieving high levels of mission command interoperability through the joint multinational readiness center (JMRC). This includes an initiative for direct army radio communication with allied forces.

The global Defense Tactical Radio market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defense Tactical Radio volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defense Tactical Radio market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Dynamics

Harris

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

BAE Systems

BARRETT Communications

Cobham

Codan Radio Communications

Leonardo

L3 Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Radmor

Rohde & Schwarz INRADIOS

Rolta India

Free Sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803266-global-defense-tactical-radio-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable and handheld radio

Vehicle-mounted radio

Segment by Application

Collaborative chat

Intelligence gathering

Frequency hopping

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Defense Tactical Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Defense Tactical Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Defense Tactical Radio are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Defense Tactical Radio market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803266-global-defense-tactical-radio-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Defense Tactical Radio Business

7.1 General Dynamics

7.1.1 General Dynamics Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 General Dynamics Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Harris

7.2.1 Harris Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Harris Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Raytheon Company

7.3.1 Raytheon Company Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Raytheon Company Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rockwell Collins

7.4.1 Rockwell Collins Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rockwell Collins Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Thales Group

7.5.1 Thales Group Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Thales Group Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 BAE Systems

7.6.1 BAE Systems Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 BAE Systems Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BARRETT Communications

7.7.1 BARRETT Communications Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BARRETT Communications Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cobham

7.8.1 Cobham Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cobham Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Codan Radio Communications

7.9.1 Codan Radio Communications Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Codan Radio Communications Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Leonardo

7.10.1 Leonardo Defense Tactical Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Defense Tactical Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Leonardo Defense Tactical Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 L3 Technologies

7.12 Northrop Grumman

7.13 Radmor

7.14 Rohde & Schwarz INRADIOS

7.15 Rolta India

Continued …

For Similar Reports @ https://wordpress.com/view/jitendra0077.wordpress.com

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)