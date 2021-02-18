Dental Practice Anagement Software Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

Dental practice management software is designed to help the dentist can solve various problems faced in their daily work, you can collect data and analyze the data.

Dental software offers templates designed for dental practices, the capability to import and organize X-rays, and tooth and gum graphics.

In 2018, the global Dental Practice Anagement Software market size was 890 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dental Practice Anagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Practice Anagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACE Dental Software

Carestream Dental

Curve Dental, Inc.

DentiMax, LLC.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Practice Web, Inc.

NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Native dental practice management software

Cloud-based dental practice management software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Personal Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Practice Anagement Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Native dental practice management software

1.4.3 Cloud-based dental practice management software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Practice Anagement Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Dental Clinic

1.5.4 Personal Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ACE Dental Software

12.1.1 ACE Dental Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dental Practice Anagement Software Introduction

12.1.4 ACE Dental Software Revenue in Dental Practice Anagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ACE Dental Software Recent Development

12.2 Carestream Dental

12.2.1 Carestream Dental Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dental Practice Anagement Software Introduction

12.2.4 Carestream Dental Revenue in Dental Practice Anagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Carestream Dental Recent Development

12.3 Curve Dental, Inc.

12.3.1 Curve Dental, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dental Practice Anagement Software Introduction

12.3.4 Curve Dental, Inc. Revenue in Dental Practice Anagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Curve Dental, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 DentiMax, LLC.

12.4.1 DentiMax, LLC. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dental Practice Anagement Software Introduction

12.4.4 DentiMax, LLC. Revenue in Dental Practice Anagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 DentiMax, LLC. Recent Development

12.5 Henry Schein, Inc.

12.5.1 Henry Schein, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dental Practice Anagement Software Introduction

12.5.4 Henry Schein, Inc. Revenue in Dental Practice Anagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Henry Schein, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Patterson Companies, Inc.

12.6.1 Patterson Companies, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dental Practice Anagement Software Introduction

12.6.4 Patterson Companies, Inc. Revenue in Dental Practice Anagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Patterson Companies, Inc. Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

