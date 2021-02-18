Digital Remittance Market 2023: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly and more…
A new market study, titled “2018-2023 Global Digital Remittance Market Report (Status and Outlook)”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Digital Remittance Market
Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet. Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Digital Remittance will register a 25.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5890 million by 2023, from US$ 1540 million in 2017.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The key players covered in this report:
Western Union (WU)
Ria Financial Services
PayPal/Xoom
TransferWise
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
Remitly
Azimo
TransferGo
InstaReM
TNG Wallet
Coins.ph
Toast
OrbitRemit
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
FlyRemit
WeChat Payment
Ant Financial/Alipay
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Banks Digital Remittance
Digital Money Transfer Operators
Segmentation by application:
Migrant Labor Workforce
Study Abroad and Travel
Small Businesses
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Remittance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Digital Remittance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Remittance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Remittance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Remittance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
