Dough Conditioning Agents Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2018-2026

Market Outlook for Dough Conditioning Agents:

Dough conditioning agents are comprised of a blend of organic or inorganic ingredients which are incorporated in bakery dough to enhance its physical and chemical characteristics. Dough conditioning agents serve a dual-faceted purpose in the bakery industry, catering to the demands of both the bakery manufacturers and end users. They help in regulating the pH, provide nutrients to yeast, act as filling agents which results in the enhanced fluffiness of the bread/bakery products and impart appealing sensory characteristics to the bakery products. For an industrial manufacturer, dough conditioning agents help them achieve improved machinability, increased volume of the bakery products and in some cases even reduced mix time. Commercially, ingredients like bread improvers also used as dough conditioning agents. Europe and North America dough conditioning agents occupy a greater share in the global market.

Natural ingredients cleaning labels of bakery products with dough conditioning agents

In the backdrop of increasing usage of whole grain, gluten-free and grain-free ingredients in the bakery industry, manufacturers are met by many challenges in the processing of the bakery products. Dough conditioning agents help in overcoming these challenges and hence their demand is expected to project a high growth over the forecast period. Moreover, dough conditioning agents also help in building better quality bakery products which are important to attract a larger consumer base in the market. In developed countries, consumers are paying increasing attention to the product labels and natural ingredients included in them. This trend is especially common in European and American continents, where dough conditioning agents’ manufacturers are launching organic and clean label dough conditioning agents. However, the hype of the ‘yoga mat’ dough conditioning agent, also known as azodicarbonamide (ADA), which is a chemical that functions as a whitening agent in bakery products, created a negative potential for the dough conditioning agents market. Due to this dough conditioning agent’s usage in rubber goods as well as the bakery, many popular food chains are condemning the use of dough conditioning agents altogether. This scenario reflects consumer sensitivity towards chemicals in food products and signifies that the clean-label trend is the major influencing factor for the growth of all ingredients in the food industry, including dough conditioning agents.

Global Dough Conditioning Agents Market: Segmentation:

The global dough conditioning agents market is segmented on the basis of end use product format and nature.

On the basis of end use, dough conditioning agents market is segmented into-

Bread & Buns

Tortillas & Flatbread

Baked Goods Biscuits & Cookies Crackers Sticks Waffles Wafers

Rolls & Baguettes

Snacks & Desserts Croissants Puff Pastries Doughnuts Pretzels Brownies Cakes & Pies



On the basis of product format, dough conditioning agents market is segmented into-

Fresh dough

Frozen dough

On the basis of nature, dough conditioning agents market is segmented into-

Organic

Conventional

Global Dough Conditioning Agents Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global dough conditioning agents market identified across the value chain include Corbion N.V., RIBUS, Inc, Watson Inc., Natural Integrated Solutions, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre S.A., PAK Group, AB Mauri Food Inc. and Bakels Group amongst others.

Global Dough Conditioning Agents Market: Key Developments

In 2014, the company Corbion N.V. which is a manufacturer of bakery ingredients, launched an ADA free dough conditioning agent for bakery. In 2018, the same company launched a line of clean-label organic dough conditioning agent under its brand Pristine.

Opportunities for Dough Conditioning Agents Market Participants:

Dough conditioning agents that are not manufactured by adhering to the strict clean-label guidelines opens gateways for manufacturers to expand in developing economies such as Asia Pacific and Middle East, attributed to lower consumer sensitivity towards the chemical additives used in the dough conditioning agents. Manufacturers can also capitalize in Middle East, especially in the GCC countries which have witnessed increased tourism activities and migrants from the developed regions.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Dough Conditioning Agents industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the dough conditioning agents. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.