Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market
In 2018, the global Drug Discovery Informatics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Drug Discovery Informatics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drug Discovery Informatics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Infosys
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Perkinelmer
Schrödinger
Dassault Systèmes
Charles River Laboratories
Selvita
Certara
GVK Biosciences
Collaborative Drug Discovery
Openeye Scientific Software
IO Informatics
Novo Informatics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drug Discovery Informatics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drug Discovery Informatics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
