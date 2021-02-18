E-cigarette Industry 2019-2024: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, VMR Product, Njoy and more…

A new market study, titled “Global E-cigarette Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

An electronic cigarette or e-cigarette is a handheld electronic device which vaporizes a flavored liquid. The user inhales the vapor. Using e-cigarettes is sometimes called vaping. The liquid in the e-cigarette, called e-liquid, is usually made of nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerine, and flavorings. Not all e-liquids contain nicotine.

Market competition is intense. Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. In 2012, the international tobacco giants laid out the e-cigarette industry and caused many acquisitions and other industry mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, the market has been reshuffled. With the stricter smoking bans in various countries, e-cigarettes will usher in better development.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Imperial Tobacco

Reynolds American

Japan Tobacco

Altria

VMR Product

Njoy

21st Century

Vaporcorp

Truvape

FirstUnion

Hangsen

Buddy Group

Kimree

Innokin

SHENZHEN SMOORE

SMOK

The health risks of e-cigarettes are uncertain. They are likely safer than tobacco cigarettes, but are of unclear effect in relation to other methods of stopping smoking. Their long-term health effects are not known. They may help some smokers quit. When used by non-smokers, e-cigarettes can lead to nicotine addiction, and there is concern that children could start smoking after using e-cigarettes.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-cigarette market will register a 22.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15600 million by 2024, from US$ 4700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-cigarette business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-cigarette market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the E-cigarette value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

With Screen

Without Screen



Segmentation by application:

Online

Offline

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-cigarette consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of E-cigarette market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-cigarette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-cigarette with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-cigarette submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

