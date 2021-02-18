Education and Learning Analytics Market 2019: Economic, Consumer and Industry Trends By Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Tableau Software, Alteryx, Qlik, Saba Software, SkyPrep Training Software, Information Builders, Watershed Systems, Inc.,And Others

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market forecasts detailed comprehensive report on the global Education and Learning Analytics industry. The report provides important details such as the sales, consumption, suppliers, import/export, revenue, growth rate. The report shares Data type that includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and others. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report. Education and Learning Analytics Market report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the Education and Learning Analytics industry across different regions. The global Education and Learning Analytics market report additionally offers a deep expertise of market definition, classifications, programs, engagements, and market traits even as also displaying the CAGR figures for the Forecast years 2019-2026.By the help of SWOT analysis this report provides with a comprehensive insight about the Education and Learning Analytics market’s restrains and drivers all the keeping the report systematic and providing with the company profile. Education and Learning Analytics Market report also mainly focuses on Market share dominated by major players, types, and applications of Education and Learning Analytics Industry.

Microsoft, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, ALTERYX, INC., QlikTech, Saba Software, SkyPrep Inc, Information Builders, Watershed Systems, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, SchoologyiSpring Solutions Inc., G-Cube, Latitude CG, LLC, Mindflash Technologies Inc., Alation Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., Yellowfin Business Intelligence, D2L Corporation and others

In September 2018, the up gradations in SAP Analytics Cloud solution by SAP SE for detecting the problems pro-actively, and reducing risk for the problem statements or projects. Also, the solution helps in enabling the creation of advanced dashboards and storyboards autonomously, and helps the vendors, suppliers for keeping track of the operations by getting inferences out of the complex data.

In January 2018, Microsoft introduced up gradations in its Office 365 Education with improved enhanced input, and analytics capabilities, such as increase in quality of sharing documents and also helps in combining workplace chat, meetings, notes, and attachments.

Global education and learning analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of education and learning analytics market for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market is driven by the need for improving decision making using data and latest technology, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 2.8 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Rising need for solving problems and decision making on the basis of data for improving the quality inferences

Upsurge of adoption of machine learning

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and trained resources for managing education analytics solutions

By Application

People acquisition and retention, Curriculum development and intervention, Performance management, Budget and finance management, Operations management, Others Tuition And Enrolment Planning Quality Management



By Components

Software, Services Managed services, Professional services, Consulting, Support and maintenance



By End-Users

Academic K-12, Higher education



Enterprise/corporate

SMEs, Large enterprises



By Analytics Types

Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Descriptive analytics



By Deployment Models

On-premises, Cloud



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



