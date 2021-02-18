EGG PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Egg Processing Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Egg Processing Equipment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Egg is a versatile food and can also be used in various forms as an ingredient for preparing food products such as baked products and sweet and savory dishes. Egg processing equipment is used for processing eggs to produce egg products such as dried egg products, liquid egg products, and frozen egg products. Processed egg products can be used in the preparation of bakery items, snacks, confectioneries, and other food items.
One trend in the market is influx of innovative technologies resulting in higher efficiency and faster production time. Many innovative technologies are being utilized by various companies to improve the efficiency and production time. These include shockwave technology and infusion. In shockwave technology, direct heat is applied to liquid products without the use of a heat transfer surface.
The egg processing equipment market consists of few players. The competition between the existing players in the market is high. The vendors are concentrating on manufacturing equipment with large capacities to cater to the needs of industrial end-users. Additionally, they also offer customized solutions such as custom-made specialty processing plants for unique egg products.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
ACTINI GROUP
OVOBEL
OVO Tech
Pelbo
SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Avitec
Dion Engineering
FES International
MGT Liquid & Process Systems
Midwest BRD
Ovoconcept
SPX FLOW
SSP
ZENYER Egg Machinery
Zhengzhou Allance Machinery
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pasteurizers
Homogenizers
Egg breakers and separators
Dryers
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Liquid egg products
Dried egg products
Frozen egg products
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Egg Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2018
1 Egg Processing Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Egg Processing Equipment
1.2 Egg Processing Equipment Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Egg Processing Equipment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Egg Processing Equipment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Pasteurizers
1.2.4 Homogenizers
1.2.5 Egg breakers and separators
1.2.6 Dryers
1.3 Global Egg Processing Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Egg Processing Equipment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Liquid egg products
1.3.3 Dried egg products
1.3.4 Frozen egg products
1.4 Global Egg Processing Equipment Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Egg Processing Equipment Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Egg Processing Equipment (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Egg Processing Equipment Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Egg Processing Equipment Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……
7 Global Egg Processing Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 ACTINI GROUP
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Egg Processing Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 ACTINI GROUP Egg Processing Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 OVOBEL
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Egg Processing Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 OVOBEL Egg Processing Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 OVO Tech
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Egg Processing Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 OVO Tech Egg Processing Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Pelbo
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Egg Processing Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Pelbo Egg Processing Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Egg Processing Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP Egg Processing Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Avitec
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Egg Processing Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Avitec Egg Processing Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Dion Engineering
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Egg Processing Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Dion Engineering Egg Processing Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
