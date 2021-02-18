Fall Detection System Market Analysis And Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors By 2018-2025

Global Fall Detection System Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

Global Fall Detection System Market is expected to reach USD 479.55 Million by 2025 from USD 341.17 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Fall Detection System Market, By Product Type (Automatic Fall Detection System, Manual Fall Detection System), By Algorithm (Simple Threshold, Machine Learning), By Component (Accelerometers & Gyroscopes, Unimodal/Bimodal Sensors, Multimodal Sensors), By System (Wearable Systems {Watches, Clip-On, Necklace}, Non-Wearable Systems {Camera, Wall Sensors, Floor Sensors}, In-Home Landline System, In-Home Cellular Systems), End-User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals and Senior Assisted Living Facilities, Lone Workers, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global fall Detection System Market

Fall detection system is the system used in alerting emergence in the incident of fall. Fall detection system such as automatic fall detection system and manual fall detection system are used in such detection. Such devices have the potential to diminish some of the adverse consequences of a fall. It has its application in hospitals, nursing, senior assisted living facilities, lone workers, and others. Increased demand for multimodal technology is the major driver for the growth of fall detection system market. On the other side low practicality of the technology among elders somewhere hinders the market

Top Key Players:

Medical Guardian LLP

LifeFone

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Intel Corporation

VitalConnect

Blue Willow Systems

LifeCall

Williamson Corporation

Life Assure

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Semtech Corporation

Connect America

Tunstall

Bay Alarm Medical

MobileHelp

Mytrex, Inc.

AlertOne Services, LLC

MariCare

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Regulatory changes in the US with the implementation of PPACA

Pressure to reduce rising healthcare costs

Shift to ICD-10 coding standards and upcoming ICD-11

Loss of revenue due to billing errors

Consolidation increasing in the healthcare industry

Rising need for structured processes and documentations

Hidden costs of outsourcing

Fear of losing visibility and control over the business process

Key Drivers: Global Fall Detection System Market

Low acceptance of technology among elder population is the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Rising geriatric population and implementation of machine learning approach to detect fall are some of the factors which will drive the market in future.

Key Factors: Global Fall Detection System Market

Some of the key factors driving the market for global fall detection system are ability to assist in case of fall, growth in enhanced medical alert services. Increased demand of wearable technology based fall detection system and growth in demand of smart phones are the other factor which will drive the demand of global fall detection system market.

The major factors driving the growth of market are ability to assist in case of fall, growth in enhanced medical alert services, increased demand of wearable technology based fall detection system and growth in demand of smart phones. On the other hand, low acceptance of technology among elder population may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentations:

Global Fall Detection System Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Algorithm

Component

System

End User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Product Type into two notable segments; automatic fall detection system and manual fall detection system.

On the basis of Algorithm into two notable segments; machine learning and simple threshold.

on the basis of Component into three notable segments; accelerometers and gyroscope, multimodal sensor and unimodal or bimodal sensor.

on the basis of System, the global fall detection system market is segmented into four notable segments; wearable, non-wearable, in-home cellular system and in-home landline system.

on the basis of End User into four notable segments; home care setting, hospital and senior assisted living facilities, lone worker and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Points: Global Fall Detection System Market

Accelerometers and Gyroscope market is growing with the highest CAGR

Automatic fall detection system is driving the market with highest market share.

Wearable segment is dominating the fall detection system market

Company Share Analysis: Global Fall Detection System Market

The report for global fall detection system market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

