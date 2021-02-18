Farm Tire Market – The Opportunities and Areas to Work On

According to the report, the global farm tire market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Europe is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 5.43% between 2018 and 2025.

Increasing demand for agricultural products led by rising population across the globe is anticipated to be a major driver of the farm tires market during the forecast period. Moreover, encouraging government policies, such as subsidies on agricultural products and agricultural machinery, are estimated to trigger the adoption of farm tires. Governments of developing countries, generally, provide attractive financing options with low interest and subsidies on farming equipment in order to augment the production of farms and to cater to the demand for food by the growing population.

Economic expansion has propelled the investment for the improvement of agricultural infrastructure across the globe, specifically across developing countries, which are witnessing heavy investment in agricultural equipment. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost farm tire market during the forecast period.

The global farm tire market has been segmented as follows:

Global Farm Tire Market, by Application Tractors Harvesters Implements Irrigation Forestry Others

Global Farm Tire Market, by Tire Type Bias Radial

Global Farm Tire Market, by Equipment Horsepower 0-80 HP 80-200 HP

Global Farm Tire Market, by Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket



