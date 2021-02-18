Food Safety Testing Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: SGS, Bureau Veritas, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Intertek, LabCorp, TÜV SÜD, ALS, Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, and Mérieux NutriSciences

Global food safety testing market is expected to reach USD 22,327.02 million by 2025 from USD 12,760.00 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Global Food Safety Testing Market is segmented based on testing type into five notable segments; pathogens, pesticides, GMO, toxins and others. Pathogens are sub segmented into E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria and others. In 2018, pathogen segment is estimated to rule with 70.8% shares and will cross USD 15,788.68 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 7.5%. However, GMO is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 3,211.09 million in 2025 from USD 1,740.68 million in 2017.

Some Of the Key Players in Food Safety Testing Market Include:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Intertek

LabCorp

TÜV SÜD

ALS

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services

AsureQuality

Mérieux NutriSciences

Mérieux NutriSciences – North America

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

TÜV NORD GROUP

Accugen Laboratories, Inc

The global food safety testing market is segmented based on technology into nine notable segments; polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, biochip or biosensor, flow cytometry, microarrays, rapid assay and others. In 2018, polymerase chain reaction segment is valued to rule with 41.6% shares and will cross USD 9,889.68 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 8.5%. Chromatography is sub segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, thin layer chromatography, paper chromatography and column chromatography.

The global food safety testing market is segmented based on food categories into seven notable segments; processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others. In 2018, meat and poultry segment is projected to rule with 30.7% shares and will cross USD 6,953.70 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 7.7%. However, fruits and vegetables is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 5,384.20 million in 2025 from USD 2,883.12 million in 2017.

The global food safety testing market is segmented based on contaminants into six notable segments; Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, moulds and others. In 2018, Salmonella segment is likely to rule with 29.9% shares and will cross USD 6,980.73 million by 2025, rising at the maximum CAGR of 8.2%. Each contaminant is sub segmented into different food category such as processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others.

