France Retail Banking Market : Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth To 2022
Frances retail deposits and mortgage markets performed well during 2013-17, but are expected to perform sluggishly over the next five years. Conversely, the credit card market fell during 2013-17 but is expected to slowly recover. France ranked among the countries with the lowest interest margins and profits in Europe between 2013 and 2017. The cost-to-income ratio remained high in France.
This report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the French retail banking market. It provides insight into –
– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.
– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.
– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.
– Credit Agricole, which leads the retail mortgage market in France, increased its market share the most in 2017.
– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% over 2018-22.
– Mortgage balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 2.3% over 2018-22.
Credit Agricole
Caisses d’Epargne
Societe Generale
Groupe BCPE (Banque Populaire)
BNP Paribas
Credit Mutuel – CIC
LCL
Banque Postale
HSBC
