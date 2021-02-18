Geomembrane Market Forecasted Billions by 2024: CAGR 9.4% | A report by top competitors like GSE Environmental, Solmax, AGRU America, Inc, Officine Maccaferri Spa, Firestone Building Products Company and others

Geomembranes market accounted to USD 4.53 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global geomembranes market are

GSE Environmental

Atarfil SL

Solmax,

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Agru America

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Firestone Building Products Company

Colorado Lining International

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Nilex Inc

Carthage Mills Inc.

CETCO

Fiberweb India Ltd.

HUESKER

ACE Geosynthesis among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing applicability and demand of geomembranes

Rising environmental awareness

More of technological development

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of manufacturing process, global geomembranes market is segmented into

blown film

extrusion

calendaring and others

On the basis of application is segmented into

waste management

water management

tunnel lining and mining

On the basis of geography, global geomembranes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global geomembranes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes active implantable medical devices shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

