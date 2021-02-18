Global Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is the most common inherited kidney disease, characterized by growth of number of cysts in the kidney. Patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease generally begin to show symptoms at the age of 30-40 years and rarely in childhood. The most common symptoms of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease include pain in the back & sides and headache. According to NIH, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease affects 2-3 person per 10,000 population in Europe. Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is diagnosed by kidney imaging using ultrasound, CT scans or MRI imaging. Genetic testing is done to confirm diagnosis. However, till date no cure is available for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and treatment is mainly aimed at symptomatic relief. Symptomatic treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease involves pain medications, removal of kidney cysts, controlling high blood pressure and acidosis, restricting progression of kidney failure etc. Along with pharmacological treatment diet control is recommended to slow down the progression of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. Recently in 2018, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved first and only treatment Tolvaptan to retard the progression of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The global market for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is primarily driven by improving diagnosis rates for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and penetration of symptomatic treatment. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are continuously putting efforts to research and development to address the unmet needs in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment, which is expected to accelerate the growth of global market. For instance, Palladio Biosciences is evaluating Lixivaptan in phase 2 clinical trial for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment. Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research recently completed the phase 3 clinical evaluation of Octreotide-LAR for slowing kidney and liver growth rate in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. However, underreported epidemiology of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and lack of awareness towards the disease among general population is expected to restrict the growth of global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market.

The global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channels, and geography:

Segmentation by treatment type Pain & Inflammation Management Paracetamol Ibuprofen Anti-depressants Kidney Stone Management Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Kidney Failure Management Dialysis Kidney Transplant Cardiovascular Risk Management Anti-hypertensive Diuretics Tolvaptan Others



Segmentation by Distribution Channels Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics



Globally, pain and inflammation management treatment type segment is expected to experience highest demand, as it is the first line treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. Kidney failure management treatment type segment is expected to contribute considerable market share in the global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market due to high prescription rates. Among all three distribution channels hospitals segment is expected to contribute highest revenue share in the global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market due to high patient pool.

Geographically, global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment due to the availability of better treatment resources. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market due to growing prevalence of a diseases. Asia Pacific autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market is expected to witness delayed growth due to lack of knowledge on treatment options and poor epidemiology knowledge.

Some of the players identified in the global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market are Apotex Corporation, Sandoz (Novartis AG), West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Lundbeck Inc., Nucare Pharmaceuticals Inc., Avanstra Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals N.V. etc. among others.