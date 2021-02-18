Global Companion Animal Vaccines Market: Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024 – Key Players like Sanofi, Merial, Merck, Pfizer, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, Zoetis Inc., Bayer

The Companion Animal Vaccines market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the Companion Animal Vaccines market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The global Companion Animal Vaccines market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

The Global Companion Animal Vaccines Market accounted to USD 2450 million and growing at a CAGR of 6% forecast to 2024.

Well known players of global companion animal vaccines market are Sanofi, Merial, Merck, Pfizer, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, Zoetis Inc., Bayer, Bioniche Animal Health Canada Inc, Merck Animal Health, Novartis Animal Health US, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Virbac, CEVA SANTE ANIMALE, Heska Corporation and others.

Market Segments

On the basis of geography, companion animal vaccines market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

By Distribution Channel the market is segmented into

Veterinary Clinics,

Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Research Institutes,

Retail Pharmacies

On the basis of product type the companion animal vaccines market is segmented into

Attenuated Live Vaccines,

Conjugate Vaccines,

Inactivated Vaccines,

Subunit Vaccines,

Toxoid Vaccines,

DNA Vaccines, and

Recombinant Vaccines

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of animal diseases.

Technological advancements in biotechnology.

Increasing awareness of animal diseases.

Rising incidents of animal bites.

Global Companion Animal Vaccines Market By Product Type (Attenuated Live Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines) By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Research Institutes, Retail Pharmacies and Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.

