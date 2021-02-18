Global Digital Impression System Market: Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Digital Impression Technology to Drive Demand

The increasing awareness regarding the advantages associated with the digital impression technology over the conventional method of impression, such as the simple, easy, and precise scanning with minimum efforts for both, the patient and the dentist, is having the most prominent influence on the global market for digital impression systems. As these systems eliminate the lengthy and painful process of elastomeric impression utilized for dental applications, their application in dental therapies has augmented substantially. Furthermore, the fact that digital impression systems decrease retakes required in dental applications, such as restoration, thus reducing the overall time and increasing the productivity, is also reflecting positively on the growth of Digital Impression System Market.

Going forward, the increasing production of advanced powder-free intraoral scanners at a much reduced price is expected to propel this market substantially over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the rising uptake of these systems by dentists, prompted by the increasing focus on patients’ comfort and the accuracy of the treatment, is also projected to impel the market in the near future. In 2016, the market stood at US$2.13 bn. Proliferating at an impressive CAGR of 18.30% between 2017 and 2025, it is likely to reach US$9.6 bn by the end of 2025.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22472

Standalone systems, such as plug and play intraoral scanners, and mobile/portable systems, such as intraoral scanners, tablet/screens, and carts, are the main types of digital impression systems available across the world. Mobile/portable systems have surfaced as the leading contributor to this market. In 2016, this product segment held the topmost position in the global market with US$1.02 bn in revenues.

Thanks to the novel developments in the dental and healthcare industry and the introduction of various new technologies in the market, such as mobile-based tablet intraoral scanners and 3D impression technology, the demand for mobile/portable systems is likely to remain strong across the world in the near future. Nevertheless, standalone systems are also expected to witness a steady rise in their demand over the years to come due to their low costs and compact designs.

North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are the prime geographical segments of the worldwide digital impression system market. In 2015, North America dominated the overall market with US$555.4 mn in revenues. Analysts expect this regional market to continue its dominance over the next few years, thanks to the presence of a large pool of established market players. The U.S and Canada are likely to emerge as the key domestic markets for digital impression systems in North America in the near future.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=22472

With its booming economies and improvement in consumers’ standard of living, the Asia Pacific market for digital impression is predicted to progress significantly among other regional markets in the years to come. The growing number of large orthodontic clinics and practitioners in Asian economies, such as Japan, China, and India, is likely to boost this regional market considerably over the forthcoming years.

3M ESPE, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology Inc., Sirona Dental Systems Inc., PLANMECA OY, Ormco Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Dental Wings Inc., Densys3D Ltd., and Carestream Health Inc. are the leading vendors of digital impression systems across the world.