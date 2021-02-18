Global Eyewear Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Global Eyewear Market valued approximately USD 110 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global eyewear market are increasing awareness regarding eye examination, rise in percentage of population who can afford luxury goods and increasing disposable income. In addition, rising prevalence of acute myopia at younger ages, rapid modernization in urban areas and rising consciousness about eye health conditions across the world is projected to drive the growth of the eye market over the coming years. The major restraining factors of global eyewear market are rising refractive surgeries and availability of counter fit products. Eyewear consists of items and accessories worn on or over the eyes, for fashion or adornment, protection against the environment, and to improve or enhance visual acuity. Eyewear can also include more utilitarian forms of eye protection, such as goggles. Conversely, blindfolds are a form of eyewear used to block vision for a variety of purposes. There are various benefits of eyewear such as when you’re driving it provide a certain level of protection against various irritants, it helps to express your unique personality, it helps to expand peripheral vision and it also helps in save time, money and that extra hassle every morning.

The regional analysis of Global Eyewear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue across the globe due to primarily due to high average selling prices for the eyewear products and strong inclination toward premium category. North America is also contributing major share in the global market of eyewear due to high disposable income of people in the North American region. Middle East & Africa are also anticipated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the rise in mall based eyewear stores. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in GDP rate, consumer demographics, and preference for luxury brand of the overall economy.

The major market player included in this report are:

Bausch & Lomb

Marchon Eyewear

Signature Eyewear

De Rigo

Luxottica

Marcolin Eyewear

Saffilo

Essilor International

Fielmann

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Rodenstock

Seiko corp.

Shamir

Carl Zeiss

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Contact Lenses

Spectacles

Sunglasses

By Application:

Children

Adults

Old

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Eyewear Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Eyewear Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Eyewear Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Eyewear Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Eyewear Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Eyewear Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Eyewear Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Eyewear Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Eyewear Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Contact Lenses

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Spectacles

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Sunglasses

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

