Global Pomegranate Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Pomegranate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pomegranate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

POM Wonderful

Lakewood

Minute Maid

Tropi-cana

Ocean Spray Cranberries

RW Knudsen Family

Jale and Zolotoy Sad

Narni

Arvee

TTM Food

Sun Sun Shahd

Orumnarin

Jia Neng Da

Saide

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pomegranate Powder

Pomegranate Juice Concentrate

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Pomegranate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Pomegranate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pomegranate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Pomegranate Manufacturers

Pomegranate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pomegranate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Pomegranate market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Pomegranate Market Research Report 2018

1 Pomegranate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pomegranate

1.2 Pomegranate Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Pomegranate Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Pomegranate Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Pomegranate Powder

1.2.3 Pomegranate Juice Concentrate

1.3 Global Pomegranate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pomegranate Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Cosmetics Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.4 Global Pomegranate Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Pomegranate Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Pomegranate (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Pomegranate Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Pomegranate Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Pomegranate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pomegranate Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Pomegranate Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Pomegranate Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Pomegranate Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Pomegranate Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Pomegranate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Pomegranate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pomegranate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pomegranate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pomegranate Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Pomegranate Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Pomegranate Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Pomegranate Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Pomegranate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Pomegranate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Pomegranate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Pomegranate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Pomegranate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Pomegranate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Pomegranate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Pomegranate Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Pomegranate Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Pomegranate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Pomegranate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Pomegranate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Pomegranate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Pomegranate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Pomegranate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Pomegranate Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pomegranate Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Pomegranate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Pomegranate Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Pomegranate Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Pomegranate Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Pomegranate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Pomegranate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

Continuous…

