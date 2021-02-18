Global Propanol Market by Growing Technology Trends 2025 -.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation., ISU Chemical., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, LCY GROUP., LG Chem., Novacap International SAS, OXEA GmbH, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sasol Limited,

The Global Propanol Market report studies the Propanol Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Propanol Market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa).

The Propanol Market of the Chemical and Materials industry is segmented in product, application, end-user, and region, which is being incorporated by the top players and brands that are dominating the market by their moves like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations, and according to the calculation of the historic year 2016 and base year 2017 shows that they are moving in the right direction.

This Propanol Market report explains the markets definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are while explaining the drivers and restraints are for the market which is determined using SWOT analysis.

The new trending report of Global propanol market is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2025, from USD 2.14 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global propanol market

Analyze and forecast the propanol market on the basis of type and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Application of Propanol market

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Solvents

Others

Key players operating in the Global Propanol market are

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

China National Petroleum Corporation



Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Carboclor S.A.,

Exxon Mobil Corporation.,

ISU Chemical.,

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation,

LCY,

LG Chem.,

Novacap International SAS,

OXEA GmbH,

Royal Dutch Shell Plc,

Sasol Limited,

The Dow Chemical Company and many more.

According to Eurostat, in 2017,it is stated that the older population with age of 65 or over, Germany had the maximum share which is 21.2% followed by Greece 21.5%, Italy 22.3%. This above factor proves that ageing population is increasing around the globe and as a result of it, the required products for their personal care are also increasing . So the market of cosmetic and personal care around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for propanol.

Global Propanol Market Overview:

Type of Propanol market

Isopropanol

N-Propanol

Geography of Propanol market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global propanol market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. To get a comprehensive overview of the propanol market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

