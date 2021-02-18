Global Pulse Oximeter Market by Growing Technology Trends 2025 -.Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, CAS Medical Systems, Criticare Systems, Drägerwerk, Edan Instruments, FaceLake, GE Healthcare, iHealth, Korrida Medical Systems

New Report on “Global Pulse Oximeter Market Analysis 2018” added to databridgemarketsresearch.com collection – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Medtronic,

Philips Healthcare,

Masimo,

CAS Medical Systems,

Criticare Systems,

Drägerwerk,

Edan Instruments,

FaceLake,

GE Healthcare,

iHealth,

Korrida Medical Systems,

Med Shop and Beyond,

Meditech,

Mindray Medical International,

Nihon Kohden,

Nonin Medical,

Omron Healthcare,

Opto Circuits,

Spacelabs Healthcare,

Suaoki,

Technocare Medisystems among others.

Market Analysis:

The Global Pulse Oximeter Market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025, from USD 1.72 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing healthcare costs and preference of home care

Occurrence of target diseases

Rising patient monitoring in diagnosis and treatment regime

Price erosion

Lack of awareness in developing countries

Market Segmentation:

By type

Fingertip pulse oximeters,

Handheld pulse oximeters and others.

On the basis of end-user

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities,

Homecare and others.

Based on geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Masimo launched patient monitoring products in India, Rad-97 Pulse-CO Oximeter and SedLine Brain Function Monitoring. These products are to improve the patient monitoring capabilities of clinicians in the India.

In 2016, Masimo got the FDA clearance of forehead sensor and also the CE mark for RAS-45.

In November 2013, CareFusion Corp. acquired Vital Signs division of GE Healthcare from U.S., China and various other locations. This transaction was worth USD 500.0 million and is expected to expand the size of specialty disposable business.

Competitive Analysis:

The global pulse oximeter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pulse oximeter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Insights in the Report

To describe and forecast the pulse oximeter market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the pulse oximeter Market Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the pulse oximeter market along with the market drivers and restrains.

